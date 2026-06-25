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US stopping accepting refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US stopping accepting refugeesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55973f69-e856-42f3-afc3-f3ac9c433bdf/conversions/a66490fc-7230-418a-b815-74454fd075bf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55973f69-e856-42f3-afc3-f3ac9c433bdf/conversions/a66490fc-7230-418a-b815-74454fd075bf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55973f69-e856-42f3-afc3-f3ac9c433bdf/conversions/a66490fc-7230-418a-b815-74454fd075bf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/55973f69-e856-42f3-afc3-f3ac9c433bdf/conversions/a66490fc-7230-418a-b815-74454fd075bf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US is completely stopping accepting refugees. This is the decision of the Supreme Court, according to the White House Deputy Chief of Staff.
Furthermore, Miller called all asylum applications at the border "fraudulent." He claimed that the applicants are criminals or economic migrants seeking social benefits.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has successfully won a Supreme Court ruling to repeal the Temporary Protected Status program. According to The Washington Post, this decision potentially threatens the deportation of approximately 1.5 million asylum seekers from 17 countries.