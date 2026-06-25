Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Iran attacks vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Iran attacks vessel in Strait of Hormuz

The UN International Maritime Organization has temporarily suspended its plan to evacuate ships from the Strait of Hormuz. The decision was made after the British Maritime Organization (BMO) reported that a cargo ship was fired upon off the coast of Oman.

According to the organization, an unknown projectile struck the starboard side of the vessel and damaged the bridge. There were no injuries.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, reported that Iran carried out the attack several hours after the Islamic Republic's navy warned against using routes through the strait that were not coordinated with Tehran.

Разделы:

In the worldMiddle East