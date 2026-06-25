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Iran attacks vessel in Strait of Hormuz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran attacks vessel in Strait of Hormuznews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/439e03da-f17c-4f35-bc0f-617c9cc0f2c1/conversions/145c3f7a-226d-41a0-94ac-86eeceb80319-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/439e03da-f17c-4f35-bc0f-617c9cc0f2c1/conversions/145c3f7a-226d-41a0-94ac-86eeceb80319-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/439e03da-f17c-4f35-bc0f-617c9cc0f2c1/conversions/145c3f7a-226d-41a0-94ac-86eeceb80319-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/439e03da-f17c-4f35-bc0f-617c9cc0f2c1/conversions/145c3f7a-226d-41a0-94ac-86eeceb80319-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The UN International Maritime Organization has temporarily suspended its plan to evacuate ships from the Strait of Hormuz. The decision was made after the British Maritime Organization (BMO) reported that a cargo ship was fired upon off the coast of Oman.
According to the organization, an unknown projectile struck the starboard side of the vessel and damaged the bridge. There were no injuries.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, reported that Iran carried out the attack several hours after the Islamic Republic's navy warned against using routes through the strait that were not coordinated with Tehran.