Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova stated that Russia is grateful to Belarus for its assistance in organizing prisoner exchanges, humanitarian actions, and negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

"We are very grateful to our Belarusian colleagues, because everything was organized at the highest level, and we have the opportunity to hold negotiations and exchange documents," the ombudsman said.

On June 26, Russia and Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange. 160 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, and the same number of prisoners were returned to the Ukrainian side in exchange.

Another prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is underway in Belarus.

This is the seventh prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this year. The previous one took place on June 5. Moscow managed to exchange 185 Russian servicemen from Kyiv-controlled territory. In exchange, the Ukrainian side received the same number of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

The first prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine in 2026 took place on February 5. Then, Russia returned 157 of its servicemen, and the same number of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war returned to Ukraine.