Resolution of IV International Anti-Fascist Congress adopted in Minsk

The resolution of the IV International Anti-Fascist Congress "United against fascism: Remembering the past, for the sake of the future!" was adopted at the forum's plenary session, BELTA reports.

The resolution acknowledges the fact that today humanity is once again confronted with an attempt at revanchism by the most destructive forces in the world. The ideas of fascism and its most aggressive form, Nazism, are finding new adherents in various countries. The resolution states that the West, and especially the European Union, have forgotten how hard it was for humanity to achieve peace and the consequences of believing in one's own superiority and exceptionalism.

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The chairperson of the "Bridge of Peace - Aid to Victims of War" charitable foundation (Germany) stated this at the IV International Anti-Fascist Congress in Minsk.

Advocating for the unification of the efforts of all progressive humanity to ensure long-term peace in Europe, the participants of the IV International Anti-Fascist Congress call for truthful and objective coverage of global events and the unconditional condemnation of any manifestations of fascism, Nazism, and chauvinism by opinion leaders, media representatives, media experts, and bloggers. The resolution also calls for improving international and national law to ensure accountability for genocide committed during the Great Patriotic War, even if they were not duly punished, and to prevent the rehabilitation of Nazism.

Participants called for actively identifying and widely publicizing documents and materials on the crimes of fascism and the selfless struggle of the anti-fascist resistance movement against them.