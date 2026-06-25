Belarus Approves Amendments to Treaty on Development of Military-Technical Cooperation with Russia

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the law "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty between Belarus and Russia on the Development of Military-Technical Cooperation, dated 10 December 2009," the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

The protocol provides for amendments to the treaty by increasing the number of authorized organizations for its implementation and simplifying the procurement process for units, components, and spare parts.

Ratification of the Protocol will enable more domestic organizations to promptly purchase military products from Russia.