Lukashenko on Belarus-Russia Union: We build new productions and exchange innovations together

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Trade between Belarus and Russia is showing steady growth, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated in a video address to participants of the 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that, despite sanctions pressure, Belarus and Russia have managed to adapt to new logistics routes, establish payment mechanisms independent of the jurisdictions of unfriendly countries, and maintain industrial growth.

"Together, we are building new production facilities, exchanging innovations, developing tourism, and supporting youth. Each such initiative is not just economic statistics; it is the living fabric of fraternal relations, which only grows stronger with each passing year," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "It is particularly gratifying that trade between our countries is showing steady growth. Equally important is the qualitative content of such cooperation."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Russia are confidently moving from simple trade to the creation of full-fledged production clusters, knowledge-intensive industries, and joint projects.

"But behind any economic achievement lies the hard work of individuals," the head of state noted.

He addressed words of gratitude to the heads of Belarusian regions and the heads of constituent entities of the Russian Federation: "It is you who transform strategic agreements into real actions and achievements. You are the main architects of regional cooperation. The strength and longevity of the ties between our countries depends on your initiative, personal engagement, and willingness to move forward together."

"Belarus and Russia are allies in spirit. We are united not only by economic ties, but also by a shared culture, spiritual and moral values, historical memory, and loyalty to the heroism of the victorious generation. We are building for the future of the peoples of Belarus and Russia. And we are glad to see here all people of good will who are ready for honest partnership and open dialogue," the Belarusian leader said.