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The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 160 Russian servicemen have been returned, and 160 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been transferred in exchange.

The returned Russian servicemen are currently in the Republic of Belarus, where Yana Lantratova, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, is working with them.

After receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for further treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Ministry of Defense medical facilities.