President Alexander Lukashenko stated that thanks to active cooperation between the regions, Belarus and Russia have managed to preserve warm and friendly relations. He highlighted that no external force is capable of destroying the unity between the two nations.

The Forum of Regions, which brings together representatives of Belarusian regions and Russian federal subjects, continues to serve as an effective platform for direct dialogue and practical cooperation. This year’s meeting is taking place in Minsk.

Lukashenko held talks with Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia. He noted that regional contacts, which are developing under the patronage of the parliaments of both countries, play a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations.

"Thanks to the regions, we preserved warm and friendly relations between Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko said. He recalled that during Boris Yeltsin’s presidency, it was sometimes difficult to develop relations at the central level, but direct contacts with Russian regions helped maintain ties.

"Back then, the regions saved us. We worked directly with them."

The Belarusian leader stressed that the Forum of Regions brings real benefits to both countries in the form of concrete contracts and billions of rubles in trade turnover.

"This regional forum brings billions of rubles to us and to you — Russians and Belarusians — in the form of specific contracts. We see each other, get to know our capabilities — this is a great thing."

Lukashenko also expressed gratitude to Valentina Matvienko personally for the close attention the Federation Council pays to interregional cooperation, calling it "the main link in our relations" — on par with security issues.

Valentina Matvienko, in turn, noted that interregional cooperation has become the backbone of the Union State over the years.

"The wider and stronger these ties between our people become, the more reliable our union is," she said.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the current difficult international situation. Lukashenko expressed confidence that the peoples of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine will eventually come together again.

"Russia and Belarus are, as I say, our common Fatherland," he stated.

"I am convinced that sooner or later our peoples will be together again. How else could it be? Your relatives are buried in Ukraine. Our people have always lived there together and been friends — and they will remain friends."

He added that Belarus can be relied upon in efforts to normalize relations in the future.

Valentina Matvienko strongly condemned the recent drone attack on a bus carrying Belarusian children near Bryansk, comparing it to the actions of fascists during the Great Patriotic War. She noted that while Soviet pilots once risked their lives to save children from Nazis, today the Kyiv regime is deliberately targeting peaceful buses with children.

Lukashenko also spoke about recent contacts with Ukrainian representatives. He made it clear that Belarus will not allow itself to be drawn into the war.

"We told them: if you think you can talk to us like that and drag us into the war, you should understand that the quality of the war will instantly change. It will be a completely different war," Lukashenko said.

He added that the Ukrainian side understood this message.

The President reaffirmed Belarus’s peaceful position while stressing that the country will always remain alongside Russia. He also announced that, despite the tense situation, Belarus is ready to open certain border areas so residents of Ukrainian border regions can, as before, come to Belarus to gather mushrooms and berries for sale — an activity that previously helped many families survive.

"We are ready to open these points again. We are not afraid of this. We can control every person who comes here with good intentions," Lukashenko stated.

Separately, Lukashenko held talks with Moscow Region Governor Andrei. He noted that trade turnover between Belarus and the Moscow Region already exceeds 15 billion dollars, making it one of the largest partners.

Lukashenko confirmed Belarus’s readiness to further expand cooperation in various fields, including supplies of equipment, construction, and other areas.

Andrei Vorobyev expressed gratitude for the openness and attention Belarus shows to all Russian regions and confirmed that cooperation will continue to develop.