President of Belarus congratulates Gennady Zyuganov on his birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a congratulatory message to Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and leader of the Communist Party faction in the State Duma, on his birthday, BELTA reports.

"You have lived and worked in difficult times. You have gone down in Russia's modern history as a brilliant statesman who championed common, rather than personal, interests. For many years, you have consistently advocated for a socially oriented policy, the preservation of historical memory, and the spiritual and cultural values and traditions of the people of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted his appreciation for Gennady Zyuganov's efforts to support the Belarusian-Russian Union State and his principled position on strengthening the fraternal ties between the peoples of the two countries.

"I am confident that your immense authority, natural talent, wisdom, and inexhaustible energy will long serve the noble cause of Belarusian-Russian unity," the President emphasized.