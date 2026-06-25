NATO Plans to Allocate €140 Billion to Ukraine for Military Needs

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NATO countries are planning to allocate €140 billion to Ukraine for military needs: €70 billion in 2026, the rest in 2027.

This issue to be a key one at the Alliance summit, which will be held in Ankara on July 8-9.

This issue will undoubtedly be the subject of the most heated debate. Slovakia has promised to block the allocation of funds to Kyiv, and the same is expected from Hungary and the Czech Republic.