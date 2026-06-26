Pertsov: Belarus and China oppose use of force in international affairs

Minsk and Beijing continue to systematically strengthen their strategic partnership. The details of joint initiatives were discussed at a meeting between the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus and the Deputy Secretary of the Working Committee of Central and State Organs of China.

Vladimir Pertsov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration: "At international forums, our countries consistently promote the development of a polycentric world order, oppose the use of force in international affairs, and emphasize the need for all countries to cooperate in addressing global challenges. Our countries are consistently moving toward aligning their development strategies. Importantly, this cooperation is built on a profound unity of views and respect for the history and traditions of our countries. The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Belarus, together with our Chinese colleagues from the International Department of the Central Committee, are prepared to closely monitor Belarusian-Chinese cooperation to ensure the maximum impact of our joint efforts."