Lukashenko Addressed to Participants of the 4th International Anti-Fascist Congress

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the participants of the 4th International Anti-Fascist Congress, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that the current Belarusian-Russian congress is being held in the year marking the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War.

"June 1941 changed the course of history. It was here, in occupied Belarus, that crimes, which the world had never seen were committed. Here, Nazi Germany and its henchmen encountered an unprecedented nationwide resistance of the Red Army soldiers, partisans, underground fighters, and civilians," the message reads.

"And today, we, the heirs of the victors, fight for the memory of the heroes and the millions of innocent victims, discovering previously unknown mass graves, opening archives, and bringing to light new facts and names, including those of Nazi executioners and their accomplices hidden overseas and escaping punishment," the President emphasized. "Our cause is just, and the true history of the Great Victory is a crucial counterargument against the policy of Western European revanchism and the blatant propaganda of fascism, Nazism, and xenophobia."