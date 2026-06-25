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Chief Adviser to the Lithuanian President Asta Skaisgirytė reiterated that Vilnius cannot independently decide the fate of Belarusian fertilizer transit.

The restrictions were imposed by the European Union, and only the EU can lift them—Skaisgirytė has commented on reports that the US is pressing Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine to quickly lift the ban on fertilizer transit.

Nausėda's advisor didn't say anything new, but several points are crucial. First, Vilnius officials are increasingly returning to this issue, indicating that it is important to them, and American pressure is becoming increasingly palpable.