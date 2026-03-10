3.73 BYN
Ryzhenkov: Belarus Succeeded in Ensuring Foreign Policy Sustainability in 2025
Belarus has succeeded in ensuring the sustainability of its foreign policy in 2025. This was noted by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov at a board meeting summarizing the Ministry's work for the past year. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.
According to Maxim Ryzhenkov, strengthening the strategic partnership with Russia, which reached an unprecedented level last year, remained an absolute priority.
The year's key achievement was the successful implementation of the integration package. This allowed us to increase mutual trade to a record $55 billion and ensure reliable border protection within the framework of the updated Union State Security Strategy.
At the same time, Belarus remains open to the comprehensive development of relations with all those willing to engage in dialogue based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and accommodation of each other's national interests.