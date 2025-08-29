Ryzhenkov: SCO Enables Joint Solutions to Global and Regional Challenges

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) provides a platform for member states to collaboratively address the pressing global and regional issues of our time. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov to journalists in Tianjin, where the SCO summit will take place on August 31 and September 1, with the participation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BELTA.

"In an era marked by the erosion of principles guiding many international universal and subregional organizations—an erosion we observe today—we are compelled, together with our partners and friends, to develop our regional institutions in an effort to resolve the complex problems of modernity. In situations where consensus cannot be reached on global international platforms, organizations like the SCO become crucial," Ryzhenkov emphasized.

He highlighted key areas of cooperation within the SCO framework, including security, economic and energy development, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration: "Across all these sectors, we have the opportunity today to work towards joint solutions that are vital for all SCO member states. Moreover, this platform enables us to resolve bilateral issues with each participating country. The SCO comprises like-minded nations, united in their outlook on global development and committed to pooling efforts to make our planet and region safer, more stable, and conducive to progress."

According to the minister, during the upcoming visit of the President, a series of significant decisions will be signed that will shape the organization’s activities in the near future. "These pertain to artificial intelligence, digital development, the global green agenda, and the creation of new structures dedicated to counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts—initiatives particularly important for our region. The summit will also formalize much of the established operational procedures of the organization," Ryzhenkov explained.