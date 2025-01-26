SCO Observer Mission Recognizes Belarus Presidential Elections as Transparent and Democratic

The SCO observer mission has recognized the presidential elections in Belarus as transparent and democratic. This was stated by the SecretaryGeneral of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization NurlanErmekbaev.

"The activities of the SCO observer mission are focused on the election process and do not concern specific voting results. At the same time, in the SCO we proceed from the fact that only the people of the country holding the elections, and not international observers, make the final decision on the legitimacy of the election process and confidence in election results," commented NurlanYermekbayev, Head of the SCO Mission for Observation of the Elections of the President of the Republic of Belarus. "All the statements and conclusions of the mission are based on personal observations conducted by the mission members. On the factual basis that is collected and gathering during the preparation for the elections and directly on the day of voting."

NurlanErmekbayev also added that the mission members visited polling stations not only in Minsk, but also in Mogilev, Brest, Grodno, as well as in populated areas of the Minsk, Mogilev, Brest and Grodno regions. "During their work, the mission members visited 109 polling stations. Moreover, they did this without coordinating with the executive or electoral bodies of Belarus. The mission members chose the polling station independently. We did not face any barriers to visiting one or another station."

Aref Al-Falasi - independent observer (UAE):

"We really saw how people went to the elections, and they freely and openly expressed their choice. People went to the polling stations as if they were going their home, visiting their friends. We saw how the commissions welcomed them. We visited many polling stations, and everywhere we encountered a friendly, warmly attitude towards voters. The process was open, no one interfered. Everything was transparent."