Time-Tested Friendship: Belarus and China Celebrate 34 Years of Strategic Partnership

January 20 marks the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and China. Over these years, the countries have become not only strategic partners but also true friends, ready to help at any time.

The two countries are actively strengthening cooperation across all areas: interregional, trade, economic, and humanitarian. Bilateral trade has exceeded $8 billion for two consecutive years, with China consistently ranking second among Belarus's trading partners.

The Great Stone, the National Football Stadium, and an international-standard swimming pool are just some of the joint projects.

Song Yanping, Chargé d'Affaires of China to Belarus:

"For 34 years, China-Belarus relations have developed dynamically, particularly in recent years under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko. Bilateral relations are at the highest level – an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership."

The diplomat cited the past year of cooperation between China and Belarus in science, technology, and innovation as one of the key recent successes.

"Outstanding results have been achieved in joint research, platform creation, and the implementation of research results," the ambassador stated.

An important step in the economic sphere was the entry into force in 2026 of the intergovernmental agreement on trade in services and investment.

"This will further unlock the potential of bilateral trade and investment cooperation and bring even greater benefits to the businesses and people of both sides," Song Yanping stated. She paid special attention to the new industrial cooperation project announced in November 2025 in Beijing following a meeting of the Industrial Committee.

According to the Chargé d'Affaires, this project opens up "very promising prospects" and provides a platform for joint work between enterprises, scientific and technical institutions, and universities of the two countries on key issues.

Humanities cooperation, which is also developing very actively, was a separate topic of the interview.

"In recent years, student exchanges have been growing. Currently, about 12,000 Chinese students are studying in Belarus," Song Yanping cited figures.

She recalled significant events in 2025: at the invitation of the President of Belarus, more than 100 Chinese teenagers attended a summer camp at the Zubrenok Children's Center, and the first China-Belarus Youth Forum was held.