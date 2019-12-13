Topical international issues discussed at meeting of CIS Foreign Affairs Council

The topical issues of international problems, deepening cooperation within the CIS, the current situation in the Commonwealth and near the external borders. These and many other topics were discussed at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. The Belarusian Foreign Minister also took part in the event. In his speech, Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation between the CIS Member States. According to him, this is of particular importance in the context of the search for common goals and approaches to solving global problems by the states of the world.