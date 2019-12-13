3.42 RUB
Topical international issues discussed at meeting of CIS Foreign Affairs Council
The topical issues of international problems, deepening cooperation within the CIS, the current situation in the Commonwealth and near the external borders. These and many other topics were discussed at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. The Belarusian Foreign Minister also took part in the event. In his speech, Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation between the CIS Member States. According to him, this is of particular importance in the context of the search for common goals and approaches to solving global problems by the states of the world.
Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
All the documents that were planned for consideration today have been considered, all the decisions have been taken. The Belarusian side calls for the adoption of our joint statement on the inadmissibility of unilateral coercive measures, i.e. sanctions, in international relations. This idea has found support from our partners.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
