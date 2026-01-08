Alexander Lukashenko recalled that, while negotiating with the Americans, he warned not only Belarusians but also Russians that the US could be staging some kind of show.

"I've always told them, and I also warned my older brother, right before this vile event (referring to the events surrounding the US and Venezuela – BELTA note): if only there hadn't been this show on the part of the Americans and the entire West, they wouldn't have played us again. And today I'm absolutely convinced that's true. Why was it necessary to seize an empty Russian tanker flying the Russian flag so recently? Why was it necessary to do this if you want peace in Ukraine?" the President asked, a logical question.