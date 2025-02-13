Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Serbia on Statehood Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of Statehood Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"In the current difficult conditions, Minsk maintains a firm course on developing friendly relations with Belgrade in many areas," the head of state emphasized. Priority attention in the two countries is given to trade and investment projects, humanitarian cooperation, continuity of traditional values, including the importance of family, raising young people and respect for the heroic pages of the past.

"We have something to be proud of and something to strive for together. You can always count on the support of Belarus in matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia," the Belarusian leader noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Aleksandar Vucic and the entire Serbian people health, peace, civil accord and further success in building a strong independent state, open to the world and all people of good will.