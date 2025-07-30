3.67 BYN
Lukashenko congratulates Russia's People's Artist Leonid Yakubovich on his anniversary
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Russia's People's Artist Leonid Yakubovich on his anniversary. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.
“Thanks to your sincerity, natural charm, and inexhaustible energy, your creative projects always become unforgettable spectacles, captivating with their brightness and originality. Your versatile and remarkable talent as a host, artist, screenwriter, and author of witty texts has earned great popularity in Belarus. I am confident that you will continue to delight loyal fans and contribute to strengthening friendship and cultural ties between our countries,” the congratulatory message states.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Leonid Yakubovich good health, success, happiness, and well-being.