Lukashenko congratulates Russia's People's Artist Leonid Yakubovich on his anniversary

“Thanks to your sincerity, natural charm, and inexhaustible energy, your creative projects always become unforgettable spectacles, captivating with their brightness and originality. Your versatile and remarkable talent as a host, artist, screenwriter, and author of witty texts has earned great popularity in Belarus. I am confident that you will continue to delight loyal fans and contribute to strengthening friendship and cultural ties between our countries,” the congratulatory message states.