Alexander Lukashenko held telephone talk with President of Iran

A telephone conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took place on April 30 at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

Pezeshkian briefed the Belarusian leader on the situation in the Persian Gulf region, as well as on Tehran's position in the talks with the United States. The two sides noted that the main stumbling block to reaching a peace agreement is the lack of trust.