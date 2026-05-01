The telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States, held at the end of April, has provoked a decidedly mixed reaction across Europe. Certain media outlets and politicians have voiced unease over what they perceive as a growing alignment between the two presidents. An expert’s view.

Nikolai Sevostyanov, political analyst and Orientalist (Russia):

“The very fact that both presidents continue to communicate is extremely positive, because it remains the only factor giving us real hope that the current crisis — in all its dimensions — can ultimately be resolved through diplomatic means. Let us be frank, however: the Americans cannot force Kyiv to accept any truly reasonable terms on their own. That is simply not within their power today, for Europe stands fully mobilised in its determination to prolong the war in Ukraine.”

Of course, the Putin-Trump discussion also touched upon Iran and Lebanon, the analyst noted with confidence; the range of topics addressed was remarkably broad. Yet two issues stood at the centre: Ukraine and the Middle East.