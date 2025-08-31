Alexander Lukashenko: Multipolarity is no longer knocking at the door—it has already arrived.

The President noted that during the SCO summit, much was said about multipolarity and the anticipation that "it will arrive any day now." "No, multipolarity is no longer just knocking at the door; it has already arrived. Our meeting here, on the homeland of our Organization, confirms that this multipolarity has come. The SCO and BRICS are becoming serious counterweights—not to the detriment of other organizations like the G7 or G20, nor are we seeking to compete with them. Although life may compel us to do so. We work in the interest of our peoples," Lukashenko emphasized.