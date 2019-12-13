Alexander Lukashenko to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

Фото БЕЛТА

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will go on a working visit to Kazan on October 23 to attend the BRICS summit, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the session of the XVI BRICS summit in the format “BRICS plus/outreach. The leaders of the countries will discuss current international issues, the strengthening of interaction in the BRICS format as one of the foundations of multilateralism, increasing the cohesion of the world majority and the speedy resolution of existing regional conflicts.