3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko to attend BRICS summit in Kazan
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will go on a working visit to Kazan on October 23 to attend the BRICS summit, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the session of the XVI BRICS summit in the format “BRICS plus/outreach. The leaders of the countries will discuss current international issues, the strengthening of interaction in the BRICS format as one of the foundations of multilateralism, increasing the cohesion of the world majority and the speedy resolution of existing regional conflicts.
A broad program of international contacts of the Belarusian head of state is also planned. In total, the forum will bring together representatives of the leadership of more than 40 states and international organizations.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All