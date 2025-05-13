Alexander Lukashenko to Hold Talks with President of Zimbabwe

On May 14, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold diplomatic talks with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The bilateral relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe are characterized by warmth and have notably reached a strategic level following the establishment of embassies in Minsk and Harare.

During the scheduled meetings—both in narrow and extended formats—the heads of state will discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation, new promising projects, and the progress of ongoing initiatives. Special emphasis will be placed on trade, economic collaboration, and investment opportunities.