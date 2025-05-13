3.69 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko to Hold Talks with President of Zimbabwe
On May 14, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold diplomatic talks with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The bilateral relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe are characterized by warmth and have notably reached a strategic level following the establishment of embassies in Minsk and Harare.
During the scheduled meetings—both in narrow and extended formats—the heads of state will discuss avenues for bilateral cooperation, new promising projects, and the progress of ongoing initiatives. Special emphasis will be placed on trade, economic collaboration, and investment opportunities.
In April 2025, Zimbabwe hosted a delegation from Belarus. A key event was the meeting between President Mnangagwa and the Belarusian leader. The parties explored possibilities for deepening their partnership, including the implementation of the third phase of Zimbabwe’s agricultural mechanization program utilizing Belarusian equipment. President Mnangagwa was also presented with a personal letter from Alexander Lukashenko, formally inviting him to visit Belarus later this May.