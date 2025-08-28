Alexander Lukashenko: We Will Never Betray Our Friendship with China

In an interview with China Media Group, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko provided a detailed insight into the essence of the partnership between Minsk and Beijing.

In recent years, Belarusian-Chinese cooperation has been developing at a swift pace. For instance, in September 2022, the level of bilateral relations was elevated to that of a comprehensive and all-weather strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that the friendship between China and Belarus is unbreakable, to which Lukashenko added that "if China is strong, then Belarus is strong."

"Our agreement on all-weather and all-encompassing cooperation is very serious for us," Lukashenko emphasized. "This is reflected primarily in our economic collaboration. As for politics, we have no issues or disagreements. If it is necessary to coordinate a matter, make a joint decision, or support each other, all it takes is a single call from Beijing to Minsk," he stated.

According to him, such a high level of trust and coordination has enabled the two nations to achieve a "significant breakthrough."

Lukashenko believes that Russia and China are the most advanced states in their relations with Belarus: "We receive enormous investments from China, and China provides us with profound humanitarian support. For example, they have built numerous sports facilities and swimming pools for Belarusians—let us not forget the National Stadium. All of this is simply a gift to the Belarusian people, and we deeply appreciate it."