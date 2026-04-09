Belarus and Algeria Set Goal of Reaching $500 Million in Trade Turnover by 2027 Year-End

Belarus and Algeria have agreed to reach $500 million in trade turnover by the end of 2027. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made this announcement at a ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors, including Algerian diplomat Toufic Djouama, BelTA reports.

"Just recently, in December of last year, I visited Algeria for the first time. President Tebboune and I agreed to reach $500 million in bilateral trade by the end of 2027. This is an ambitious but achievable goal. Furthermore, work is underway in Algeria to establish joint production facilities for Belarusian equipment, baby food, mineral fertilizers, and other products," the head of state said.