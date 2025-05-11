Today, Minsk and Hanoi are connected by a direct flight—just as Vietnam and Belarus are now linked through their strategic alliance. This visit by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lâm, marks a significant milestone in their relationship.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed his guests and friends—terms the two sides affectionately use for each other—at the Palace of Independence. There, in both narrow and broad formats, detailed negotiations took place, culminating in the signing of numerous agreements spanning science, defense, pharmaceuticals, digital transformation, and innovation.

The two nations agreed to develop tourism and, naturally, expand trade—key components of a robust economy. This approach exemplifies how Belarus constructs its international partnerships—particularly those of strategic importance—to be reliable and enduring.

Today, Vietnam is widely recognized as the "new economic tiger of Asia," and rightly so. With a population of 100 million, the country has experienced extraordinary growth over the past fifty years. Its export volume, which once accounted for just seven percent of its production, has surged to 93 percent. Vietnam has thrived through three waves of foreign investment, transforming into a hub for leading global companies, especially in microelectronics. Official Hanoi ranks second after Singapore in Southeast Asia in terms of economic openness. Trade is their forte, and they prefer to conduct it with trusted partners—Belarus is seen as such a partner.

"We are among the twenty countries that Vietnam recognizes at the legislative level as strategic partners after our meeting—this is of great value," stated Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhankov. "Everyday consumers make choices when they shop, and our trade turnover is quite substantial—about 180 million Vietnamese goods enter our markets annually. They have their own buyers," he added.

Last year, the trade between the two countries totaled $244 million—an indicator not the highest possible, but significant. Belarusian products are regularly shipped to the region, and even the Minister of Agriculture confirms that the tastes of Belarusians and Vietnamese are quite similar.

"With some clarifications of documentation, we will soon be able to supply beef to the Vietnamese market," said Yuri Gorlov. Similar efforts are underway for veterinary certificates for pork and poultry exports.

According to Gorlov, Belarusians and Vietnamese share similar preferences when it comes to food, meaning that everything produced in Belarus can be exported there. Conversely, Belarus imports rice, seafood, and fruits from Vietnam. Currently, imports surpass exports, leaving room for growth—an opportunity to increase Belarusian exports to Vietnam.

The delegation's visit is of an official status, involving large delegations and complex negotiations across multiple topics, often accompanied by numerous photographs.

Thirty years ago, learning Russian in Vietnam was extremely popular, recounts diplomats. The connection is straightforward: the Soviet Union actively supported North Vietnam, alongside China, and together they achieved victory in their war.

To Lâm, as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam—the highest political position in the country—this visit is unprecedented in its status. While he has met our President multiple times, this is his first visit in the capacity of the top official, with all the accompanying ceremonial grandeur.

The meetings began with a narrow-format negotiation, emphasizing that Belarus is open to long-term cooperation with a focus on localization—building factories on-site, training specialists, servicing systems, and establishing supply chains.

"I am pleased to welcome you to Belarus. We consider you a friend—not only because this is your fourth visit—but also because I want to congratulate you on your new position as General Secretary, which is very responsible by Vietnam’s standards," said Alexander Lukashenko.

"I want to assure you that our relations will only improve, and the agreements we have made with Vietnam will be diligently fulfilled," he added.

"Our strategic partnership—agreed upon and ratified—is of great importance," declared the Belarusian leader. "We have a rich history of relations, including the shared struggle for independence of your nation and people. Watching Vietnam develop decades after that devastating war fills us with pride. We are ready to cooperate to make your successes even more substantial."

Lukashenko also recalled the agreement reached at BRICS in Kazan in October 2024, for a joint action plan covering 2025–2027. "We have proposed, as agreed in Kazan, a roadmap for the near future, and I believe we will do everything possible to implement this plan," he said.

He emphasized the importance of resolving operational issues promptly—whether mutual payments, air travel, or other economic matters—essential for the functioning of the economies.

"We are prepared to co-develop machinery that interests Vietnam," the president affirmed.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation, Lukashenko also congratulated Vietnam and its people on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and on the re-election of the President. He expressed confidence that, under his leadership, Belarus will continue to develop, defend its sovereignty, ensure peace and prosperity, and strengthen its position internationally. Despite the rapidly changing world, he believes that the traditional friendship between the two nations will flourish.

"Our relationship has already lasted 33 years. I am confident we will continue to strengthen it. We are close friends, and during this visit, based on our longstanding friendly ties, we hope to discuss a range of issues that will elevate our relationship to the level of a strategic partnership," To Lâm responded, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Viewing Vietnam as a gateway for exports—particularly to Indonesia, with its 280 million people—is insightful. It offers a direct route to one of the largest consumer markets in the world, especially for countries with a developed agricultural sector.

One of our next projects involves joint manufacturing of tractors in Vietnam, starting with a power range of 50 horsepower. This initiative could later expand to include other models and modifications from our tractor plant, said Alexander Yefimov, Belarus’s Minister of Industry.

The Vietnamese delegation, though modest in size, was highly representative, including key figures from the Ministry of National Security to the Ministry of Culture, all aiming to negotiate directly. During extensive talks, nearly all areas of cooperation were touched upon, with the primary focus on revitalizing economic and trade relations—particularly re-establishing regular supplies of Belarusian agricultural, cargo, and mining equipment to Vietnam.

The Belarusian leader is confident that joint scientific and technological projects, their implementation into the economy, and the exchange of cutting-edge technologies will enhance the security of both nations.

"In 2024, our relationship has become even stronger through people-to-people diplomacy—engaging youth, public organizations, experts, and media. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum. Priority areas remain education, culture, sports, and tourism," Lukashenko affirmed.

He also assured that there are no longer any hidden topics between the two countries and that Belarus is ready to fulfill any needs of Vietnam during this visit and future high-level meetings.

As the press departs from various negotiation venues, the parties often reach tangible results—many of which are not made public immediately. Nonetheless, the formalization of agreements is always a public process.

Following these negotiations, Belarusian and Vietnamese delegations signed documents on cooperation in military personnel training, digital transformation, science, technology, innovation, and pharmaceuticals. Belarusian State Television and Radio Company also signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnamese media, promising to exchange experience and content—entertainment, educational, informational, including in English—to better tell the world about their countries’ perspectives.

The key outcome is the leaders’ endorsement of a strategic partnership between Belarus and Vietnam.

Two notable announcements for the wider public include the opening of a direct flight between the two countries—Vietnam, along its 3,500 km coastline along the South China Sea, remains a popular tourist destination—and the invitation from our President for the Vietnamese leader to visit Hanoi. The strengthening of humanitarian and cultural ties was also highlighted, especially with the upcoming "Vietnam Days in Minsk," which aims to deepen friendship.

Furthermore, Lukashenko awarded To Lâm the Order of Friendship of Peoples—the highest state honor awarded to foreign dignitaries—acknowledging his significant contribution to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

"This is a recognition of the enormous contribution the current General Secretary has made toward strengthening our partnership," Lukashenko said. "This visit is the fourth by the Vietnamese leader, and thanks to his efforts, our relations have been preserved and elevated to the highest level. I am confident that with him, we can achieve much more, and the foundation of our relationship will remain unshakable."