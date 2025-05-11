Belarus and Vietnam Think in the Same Terms and Follow the Path of Preserving Historical Memory

Belarus and Vietnam are walking the only truly correct path—one rooted in the preservation of historical memory. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during expanded negotiations with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Тo Lâm, according to BELTA.

“We welcome you here as friends of the Belarusian people. Your distinguished delegation includes the entire party leadership, including regional representatives, more than a dozen ministers and officials, leading media outlets, and representatives from industrial and scientific circles. Comrade To Lâm, you are a great friend of Belarus, having visited us multiple times and well knowing our country. We watch closely the development of Vietnam, its reforms, and we see the successes achieved under the wise leadership of the Communist Party, which celebrated its 95th anniversary this year,” the head of state said.

With deep respect, he congratulated his Vietnamese friends on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and the reunification of the country. Recent celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, attended by Belarusian parliamentarians, included a photo exhibition titled “The Beauty and Heroism of Women of Belarus and Vietnam,” organized by women’s associations.