Belarus' Doors Are Open: Lukashenko Received Credentials of Ambassadors from 10 Countries

Few missions begin with more solemnity and ceremony than those of ambassadors. It's always a matter of honor for state protocol to conduct everything at the highest level and strictly according to diplomatic canons. From the greeting of each foreign diplomat to the presentation of their credentials, this document officially confirms the authority of the country's envoy.

Today, they came to Belarus and the Palace of Independence from all over the world... Representatives from Algeria, Egypt, Tanzania, Ghana, and Somalia, as well as Palestine, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, North Korea, and Japan, are beginning a new stage in their careers in our country. Some will work part-time, while others will settle in for the duration of their mission. By his colorful attire, we immediately recognize the Algerian ambassador among the diplomats.

Toufic Djouama, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria to Belarus:

"This is our national dress, the 'burnous.' And we usually always wear it at such ceremonies. This is an opportunity for me to showcase the richness of Algerian traditions. I am glad to be here, in a friendly country with which we share much in common. It was very important for us that President Lukashenko visited Algeria. We had very fruitful talks with President Tebboune. A roadmap was agreed upon that will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries. More and more work is needed in the economic sphere. The efforts of the joint cooperation committee will be focused on this."

The President accepted the credentials of ambassadors from ten countries.

Following tradition, Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about Belarus’ relations with each of the states.

On Algeria

The President noted that Belarus, as a whole, pays special attention to Africa and is purposefully increasing the intensity of cooperation with this continent of the future, naturally, in the interests of the African peoples.

"Quite recently, in December of last year, I visited Algeria for the first time. President Tebboune and I agreed to bring bilateral trade to $500 million by the end of 2027. This is an ambitious but achievable goal. Furthermore, work is underway to establish joint facilities in Algeria to produce Belarusian machinery, baby food, mineral fertilizers, and other products," the head of state said.

On Ghana

The President noted that Belarus sees Ghana as an important and promising partner.

"We expect the President in Minsk in June. We have much to offer for cooperation," said Alexander Lukashenko. "This includes not only in-demand agricultural machinery but also comprehensive solutions to ensure food security, which will be specially adapted to the needs of your country. We are committed to long-term joint work, including the establishment of service centers and spare parts warehouses, as well as training local specialists."

On Egypt

"Belarus and Egypt have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations. Trustful contacts have been established at the highest level," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko expects the Egyptian ambassador to actively facilitate the development of business ties and the growth of trade. "There is both potential and tools for this, including a joint trade commission," the President noted.

On Somalia

The head of state noted that Somalia is currently experiencing a new period in its history. After decades of conflicts, the structure of state power is being restored. Measures are being taken to improve the living standards of the population.

"We are ready to lend a hand in this important work. We produce what the Somali people need and what can ensure your food security," Alexander Lukashenko said.

On Tanzania

"Belarus sees Tanzania as a reliable and promising partner in the East African region. The economy can and must become the foundation of our interaction. Let us work together to boost trade, the volume of which is still quite low," the Belarusian leader suggested.

He declared readiness to complete the work on establishing a joint committee for trade and economic cooperation in the shortest possible time. Belarus also looks forward to the visit of the speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania.

On Palestine

"The attention of the entire world is naturally focused on the Middle East and the Persian Gulf these days. While seeking to settle the Iran conflict, it is important not to forget the Palestinian issue," the head of state stressed.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Palestine have maintained friendly dialogue for many years. "It was with a heavy heart that we watched the events in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, including children. It is necessary to achieve a complete cessation of violence and expand opportunities for delivering humanitarian aid to the region," the President said.

On Bangladesh

The head of state noted that Asia is currently the main driver of the global economy, accounting for about 60% of global GDP growth.

"Bangladesh is our long-standing partner in this region. The extensive experience of bilateral trade and economic cooperation should become a starting point for new mutually beneficial projects. We are eager to share advanced technologies in agriculture, water resources protection, waste processing and other areas of interest to you," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

On the DPRK

The head of state recalled his recent visit to Pyongyang, during which the parties opened a fundamentally new stage in bilateral relations.

"You may rest assured that you have come to true friends who will never let you down. We are keen to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of our nations and are firmly committed to implementing the agreements reached at the highest level," the Belarusian leader assured.

On Sri Lanka

"Relations with Sri Lanka are an example of what cooperation with Belarus in education can offer your countries. One in five doctors in Sri Lanka has graduated from a Belarusian higher education institution. Building on this successful experience, we invite you to come and study in our country not only in medical fields but also in engineering, agriculture, the humanities and other disciplines," the President said.

On Japan

Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus had always sought constructive, mutually beneficial relations with Japan. "And on that front, everything depends entirely on Japan," he said.

"Growing trust between our nations has traditionally been supported by humanitarian projects," the President stated.

He recalled that after the Fukushima accident, the Belarusian side sent humanitarian aid, and children from Japan came to Belarus for rehabilitation. More than 400 Japanese experts also visited Belarus to study the country’s experience in overcoming the Chernobyl impact.