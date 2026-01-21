Belarusian Science Demonstrates Resilience and Ability to Continuously Nurture Innovations

Belarusian science, despite global challenges and uncertainty, demonstrates resilience and the ability to embrace and continuously nurture innovations. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorships to research and teaching staff, BelTA reports.

"Belarusian science, despite global challenges and uncertainty, nevertheless demonstrates resilience and the ability to embrace and continuously nurture innovation," Alexander Lukashenko stated. "The knowledge-driven economy, so-called artificial intelligence, biotechnology, smart agriculture, and new materials—all of this is of interest to our scientists, including you, who are present in this hall."