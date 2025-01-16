Bicycle and motorcycle are the future. Lukashenko assesses new models of Minsk motorcycle factory

MotoVeloZavod needs to expand its production, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said as he visited the Minsk City Technopark on 16 January, BelTA reports.

During his visit to the technopark, Alexander Lukashenko toured the exhibition of products of its resident companies. He paid special attention to the products of MotoVeloZavod. According to Director of the enterprise Sergei Manko, the Belarusian motorcycle and bicycle products are in great demand both in Belarus and abroad.