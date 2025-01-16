Lukashenko tells whether US wants to cooperate with Belarus

The U.S. has an interest in cooperation with Belarus, but it must necessarily take into account the interests of the Belarusian state. This statement was made by President Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting on January 17 on foreign trade activities in 2025, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that Belarus develops economic relations mainly with the countries in the eastern direction. But there are also business circles in the West, which are interested in cooperation with our country.