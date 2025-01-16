Capture of Belarus' border regions - Volfovich tells about West's plans

The West is planning to seize one or more border regions of Belarus, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council AlexanderVolfovich said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today, BelTA reports.

“Today, as part of the massive anti-Belarusian campaign, the support of self-exiled opposition and other controlled destructive forces to implement the Peramoga 2.0 plan for the overthrow of the current government in our country by force continues. Active training of fighters for the so-called ‘Belarusian Liberation Army’ is underway. A command and coordination center PospoliteRuszenie has been set up in Poland to coordinate militant training processes. They are training a ‘combat wing’,” AlexanderVolfovich noted.

“Members of various extremist formations consisting of Belarusian radicals are being trained in the territory of Ukraine, which has turned into a kind of gray zone and is used by the West to wage a proxy war against Russia and Belarus. This training involves specialists of Ukrainian and Western special services and special units.”

These units are involved in military operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian troops. Thus Belarusian extremists gain combat experience. However, the rate of their liquidation is constantly increasing. Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, all of them have been identified, including those who have been killed,” the security secretary said.

“According to available information, plans are in place to involve these extremist units in an armed operation to seize one or more border areas of Belarus, to declare this territory ‘free’ and introduce a certain ‘peacekeeping’ contingent there by Western countries,” AlexanderVolfovich emphasized.

“In addition, the Ukrainian special services are actively working to recruit ‘sympathetic’ Belarusian citizens via the internet to assist in collecting and providing information of interest and to commit active illegal actions. At first, they are offered to take photos and videos of the places of deployment of units of the Armed Forces in the areas bordering on Ukraine and send this information to them”.

“In the future, recruited Belarusian extremists are used by the Ukrainian security services and their Western handles to create caches of weapons and ammunition, explosive devices and explosives for their further use in terrorist attacks and sabotage operations on the territory of Belarus and Russia and to commit these acts. As practice shows, despite the promises, the lives of the recruits and their family members and their security are the last thing on the minds of the Ukrainian security services,” AlexanderVolfovich added.

As it was reported last year, Belarus' State Security Committee together with Russia's Federal Security Service suppressed the work of a group of Belarusian citizens. On the instructions of Ukrainian special services, they carried out illegal transportation of means of destruction across the state border and organized caches in Belarus for their subsequent use by third parties in committing acts of terror Russia.

"We also revealed and suppressed the activity of activists of the Belarusian cell of the Ukrainian anarchist movement 'People's Liberation Army', who were preparing terrorist acts in the buildings of the Department of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office of one of the major district centers of Belarus," the state secretary stated.

Along with this, a massive destructive psy-op against the Belarusian citizens, the spread of neo-Nazi ideology among our youth, attempts to involve them in illegal activities are carried out through popular social networks and messengers, he added.

"Cyber attacks on the information resources of Belarusian state bodies and other entities continue. More than 300 million attacks are carried out annually. Almost every day we receive numerous hoax bomb threats against train stations, shopping centers, schools, hospitals and other social and infrastructural facilities. The absolute majority of these fake messages about danger come from foreign telephone numbers and servers located outside of Belarus. Their main task is to distract our forces and sow panic among the population," he said.