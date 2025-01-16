With Iskander and Oreshnik Belarus can inflict unacceptable damage on any aggressor - Volfovich

Photo: RIA Novosti

The Iskander-M missile system, tactical nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik can inflict unacceptable damage on any potential aggressor, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today, BelTA reports.

“By deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the territory of Belarus, the head of state rectified the strategic mistake made in the 1990s, as a result of which we lost this most important deterrence tool. Therefore, it was decided to place the Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic missile system in Belarus. Thus, our country will have the Iskander-M missile system, tactical nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik at its disposal. This striking force will be able to inflict unacceptable damage on any potential aggressor,” Alexander Volfovich noted.