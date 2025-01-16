Today, protests are not subsiding in the West, rolling across many European countries. And they may well lead to farmers with torches and pitchforks gathering under the White House tomorrow.

But do Western and American politicians understand what could happen from this? Or are these some kind of sacrifices, thanks to which more global processes will be achieved? Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vyacheslav Danilovich shared his opinion in the "Relevant Interview".

They are ready for any sacrifice. I will only note that in the sea of chaos that the UK and the United States are trying to create all over the world, they see only their two pieces, where prosperity should be preserved, and a comfortable existence for the ruling elites should be ensured.

As the expert emphasized, their own citizens are a certain expendable material, which is put to serve the interests of the ruling elites of the collective West. And they, in turn, consider the rest of the world a jungle, and themselves a thriving garden. And they prosper not due to their own labor and intellect, but due to the exploitation of huge world resources, damaging the interests of other peoples and states.

"But on the other hand, the same US and UK are pursuing a rather cunning policy, in connection with which they do not care about the EU, because it is a geopolitical competitor," the deputy believes.

Vyacheslav Danilovich recalled how indignation once arose in the West when the idea of creating Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok was put forward by both the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. "This is a nightmare for the Anglo-Saxons, since this would be a huge unification on the Eurasian continent with European technologies, resources, human potential. And this would mean final collapse for them," he said.

The expert explained that now, at the expense of the EU, the UK and the USA are killing two birds with one stone - they are trying to weaken the Russian Federation, the European Union, and transfer its economic potential to themselves overseas.