How many Belarusians are ready to vote for current President?

An opinion poll suggests that 82.5 % of eligible voters in Belarus are going to cast their ballot for the incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko in the upcoming presidential election, Head of the Center for Social and Humanitarian Studies of Belarusian State Economic University Irina Lashuk told BelTA .

Respondents were asked: “If the election was held today, who would you vote for?” The answers were the following: “For the incumbent head of state” - 82.5 %, “For an alternative candidate” - 2.9 %, “Against all” - 7.9 %, “I will not vote” - 6.7 %.

“This is very telling: 82.5 % of the respondents are going to vote for the incumbent head of state in the upcoming election. It suggests that the Belarusian society has high hopes for the current political course pursued by the country, for building international relations and strategic partnerships with other countries. When it comes to foreign policy, the cultural affinity with a partner state and a high level of economic development and vibrant trade are important for Belarusians,” said Irina Lashuk.