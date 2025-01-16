Russia invites ASEAN to join Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity

Weather in Belarus
Russia has sent a proposal to the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to join the future Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity.
This is a new format of international cooperation promoted by Minsk, aimed at creating a Eurasian security architecture.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, China has already expressed interest in working on the proposed project. A statement on the common vision of the document was signed by Belarus and Russia last November. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have also joined the future charter.