Russia invites ASEAN to join Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity

Image

Russia has sent a proposal to the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to join the future Eurasian Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity.

This is a new format of international cooperation promoted by Minsk, aimed at creating a Eurasian security architecture.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, China has already expressed interest in working on the proposed project. A statement on the common vision of the document was signed by Belarus and Russia last November. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have also joined the future charter.

