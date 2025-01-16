Lukashenko: I get increasingly convinced that we need to build a second NPP

Weather in Belarus
I am increasingly convinced that we need to build a second nuclear power plant in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said as he visited the Minsk City Technopark on 16 January, BelTA learned.
The country faces an increasing demand for electricity, both on the part of manufacturers and households. For example, the number of electric vehicles is continuously growing.
"I am getting more and more convinced that we need to build a second nuclear power plant," the head of state said in this regard.