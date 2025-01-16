NATO to conduct 100 exercises in 2025

NATO's Strategic Operations Command intends to conduct about 100 separate exercises in 2025 to improve the combat readiness of its troops. Such plans were announced by the supreme commander of the Alliance's Joint Forces in Europe, calling the schedule intense and ambitious, but absolutely necessary.



He also emphasized the importance for the alliance of Operation Baltic Guardian, which is taking place this week. And on February 3, NATO's large-scale exercises will begin in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece.



About 10 thousand servicemen will be brought to combat readiness. The maneuvers will involve the air, ground, maritime and special components of the alliance's forces.