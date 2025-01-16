Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu expressed the opinion that NATO is trying to drag the country into military action by intensifying the conflict in Ukraine, provoking World War III, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Georgescu said that the expansion of the NATO airbase "Mihail Kogalniceanu", located on the Black Sea coast near Constanta, turns it into a strategic springboard for a possible conflict with Russia. According to the NATO project, the base should become the alliance's largest military facility in Europe - its area will be about 3 thousand hectares, and the number of contingent may reach 10 thousand servicemen and their families. Residential complexes, schools, kindergartens, shops and medical institutions are planned to be built on the territory of the base.

"Mr. Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, is imposing his rules on the EU and is trying to provoke a third world war in the region, using Romania as a key platform. This is the biggest danger we face," Georgescu said in an interview with American journalist Alex Jones, which was broadcast on the X social network.

The opposition politician criticized the leadership of Western European countries, saying that "all key positions are occupied by slaves of the system," while in Romania itself, the authorities are behaving like puppets of the West.

"Through them, the West wants to drag Romania into a global conflict as soon as possible," Georgescu added.

In the same interview, the politician emphasized that within NATO, there is a struggle for influence between supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump, whom he calls "champions of peace," and the "European wing," which, in his words, is promoting a policy of confrontation.

Romania held presidential elections on November 24, with Georgescu emerging as the leader of the first round, having received 22.94% of the votes thanks to an active campaign on TikTok.