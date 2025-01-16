The geopolitical situation is more frightening than ever with its instability and ambiguity. On the one hand, the whole world expected that the change of the head of the White House in Washington would lead to positive global changes, but it turned out that for some reason the sum does not change when the terms are changed.

Trump has already voiced his claims to Greenland, and he is not silent about his willingness to annex Canada to the United States as another state. As for the conflict in Ukraine and the hope for early negotiations between the United States and Russia on this issue, Trump says that he is very much looking forward to these negotiations, but, as is known, he does not have a plan for resolving the conflict. Negotiations for the sake of negotiations or is it something else?

Opposition parties in Europe are asking where so much money is spent if poverty is growing and deindustrialization is taking place. It is clear it is spent for the greatness of the United States. As for Trump, he, of course, would like to meet with Putin as soon as possible and says this on American TV.

Donald Trump:

"I know Putin wants to meet, and I'm going to meet very soon. I would do it sooner, but I have to get to the office first. For some things, we really need to be there."

At a major press conference at the end of the year, Lavrov said that the United States has many problems, poverty at every turn, if you leave the main highways. But the new administration is focusing its attention on foreign policy.

Sergey Lavrov: