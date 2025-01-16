Weather in Belarus
Stopping the transit of natural gas through Ukraine has had an unexpected effect for the Kiev regime. European Union countries have started to buy Russian LNG at a record pace, Politico reports.
The authors of the material refer to the data of an analytical company. Thus, for the first 15 days of this year, 27 European countries imported more than 837 thousand tons of gas from Russia. This is a record compared to the same period last year.
Left without Russian fuel since January 1, Moldovagaz recognized a historic debt to Gazprom (amounting to $709 million). The acting chairman of the company's board said that all unresolved financial obligations were accumulated in the 1990s and 2000s, as well as between 2010 and 2014.