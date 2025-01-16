The energy crisis in Moldova is a consequence of the criminal anti-people policy of the Chisinau authorities. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. So she commented on the statement of the press service of the Moldovan government that Moscow allegedly uses the inhabitants of Transnistria in a geopolitical game, and that “the Russian world is cold, hunger and abyss”.

Maria Zakharova:

“Cold, hunger, abyss, darkness - this is what the residents of Moldova and Transnistria received as a promised result of the criminal anti-people policy of the Chisinau authorities. Power outages have affected all strata of the population except for government functionaries - everything is on schedule there. People are switching en masse to heating with wood, the number of diseases due to hypothermia has sharply increased. And this is Europe in the XXI century.”

The diplomat also recalled that it was Chisinau that refused to settle the historical debt to Gazprom, while Ukraine closed the transit of Russian gas through its territory.