Lukashenko: Syria, Afghanistan interested in cooperation with Belarus

“ Syria offers us cooperation, asks our officials to come and talk, to thrash out plans. Afghanistan is also interested in our products. The situation in both countries is complicated, ” the Belarusian leader said.

The president also mentioned the interest in cooperation on the part of African states, without specifying them, so that “the ‘falcons’ would not descend on them in order to put pressure”. “In fact, there are a dozen states that are happy to cooperate with us. Do we want this? We do. Will we be able to meet their needs? It is hard to say, our economy is not that huge, but we will push forward,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.