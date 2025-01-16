Foreign Ministry: 456 international observers accredited for presidential election in Belarus

456 international observers from 49 countries have already been accredited in Belarus for the presidential election. The Foreign Ministry press service specified that these are parliamentarians from the CIS and non-CIS countries, as well as representatives of the central electoral bodies, regional authorities, diplomatic corps and independent experts.

In addition, invitations were received by the Executive Committee and the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS, the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State, the SCO, the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement and the OSCE ODIHR.