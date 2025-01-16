International observers from more than 40 countries arrive in Minsk Region

The peculiarities of the elections in Minsk region were discussed today at the meeting of the leadership of the Commission on Presidential Elections with representatives of the CIS Executive Committee. By the way, more than 300 hundred international observers have already been accredited from this structure. According to them, monitoring is going on everywhere. At the moment no violations have been revealed. As for the region itself today and tomorrow the ballots for voting arrive in all districts, where they will be distributed to the precinct commissions. In total there are 894 of them in the central region. The number of voters is more than one million one hundred thousand (more than 10 thousand of them will vote for the first time).