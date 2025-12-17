"Calm to point of impossibility" - Lukashenko shares his thoughts on Xi Jinping

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared his opinion of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in an interview with the American television company Newsmax TV.

The head of state noted that Xi Jinping is Chinese, which means he is intelligent, meticulous, and incredibly calm, like all Chinese. "That's their specialty. They're in no hurry. They're intelligent people who understand that sooner or later the problem must be resolved," he said.

According to the Belarusian President, China believes that rushing any process is futile, as it can lead to trouble, so they "do their job quietly and calmly." The Belarusian leader told Newsmax TV host Greta van Susteren that he first visited China over 30 years ago, and then noticed that China had a great future. "And as a member of parliament, I have the resources," Alexander Lukashenko explained. "I came to Belarus and told parliament that we need to build relations with the Chinese state, as it has a great future."

However, back then, the Belarusian leader noted, the Americans "weren't very friendly with us and didn't want to be friends," while the Europeans also tried to confuse the Belarusian leader with democracy. "But I saw, first and foremost, the economy and that China would develop. Twenty-five to thirty years have passed, and China is becoming a leader. It even made you (the United States – news.by) wary, so you're trying to restrain its development. Mike Pompeo and John Bolton were here (in Belarus – news.by)," the President recalled.

He also noted that during Donald Trump's first term, he convinced them (Pompeo and Bolton - news.by note) that China was unstoppable today, and the US could lose at least 20 years to contain it. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that no one can contain China today, "especially with the philosophy that the Chinese have in mind."

When Greta van Susteren asked what has happened to China over the past 20 years, Alexander Lukashenko replied that China is carrying out a revolution every year. "I go there every year and don't recognize the country. They are so effective that you can't even appreciate it. The latest decision by the United States of America (I heard this from the media) is that Trump is ready to create some kind of bloc of five states – Russia, China, Japan, the United States of America, and India. If this alliance happens, the world will be completely different, and in a short period of time. Incredible!" the head of state believes.