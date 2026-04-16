“Come, Grab, and Leave”: Lukashenko Brands Western Leaders ‘Temporary Workers’ Riddled with Envy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has delivered a scathing critique of Western politicians, calling them “temporary workers” in power who are consumed by envy and driven solely by self-interest. In a frank interview with RT, Lukashenko responded to journalist Rick Sanchez’s remarks about his remarkably high public approval. Belarusian sociological surveys put his support at 78 percent, while even Western polls register around 70 percent.

“Leaders like Trump, Macron and Starmer combined probably don’t enjoy that kind of backing from their own people,” Sanchez observed. “They can only dream of such support. Perhaps that’s why they label you a dictator — out of sheer envy of those numbers?”

“There is indeed a certain envy among politicians — that is absolutely true,” Lukashenko replied. “You are right; I often think about this myself. God willing, may any Western leader achieve not 78 or 80 percent, but at least 60 percent support from their citizens.”

The Belarusian president went on to identify what he sees as the core flaw of many Western politicians: they treat power as a short-term opportunity for personal enrichment rather than a responsibility to their people.

“They are temporary workers. They come, grab what they can, and leave — that is the very foundation of their politics,” he said, singling out French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as examples. “They don’t think about the people of France, Germany or anywhere else. And that is their tragedy. They once lectured us — Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and others. Now they should be coming to us to learn and draw conclusions. But they refuse to learn or draw any conclusions at all.”